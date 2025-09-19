The Cleveland Browns' latest injury report is a rough one as they prepare to take on the rising Green Bay Packers this Sunday.

The Browns are going to have a rough 2025 season, but that is something the fanbase is accustomed to. The future is bright for the Browns, as they will contain two high first-round picks for the 2026 NFL Draft. 2025 won't feel any different than in years past.

The Browns' defense continues to be stellar despite containing an offense that struggles more often than not. The Browns could also be 1-1 this year if it had not been for a collapse in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns missed a field goal in the 4th quarter, as well as a missed extra point in the third quarter from kicker Andre Szmyt. The Browns lost 17-16 after Joe Flacco threw an interception with around two minutes to go.

Szmyt improved in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, making a field goal and both of his extra points. Szmyt has now been added to the injury report this week with a calf injury. He is now listed as questionable for Sunday.

Stefanski said Szmyt “felt something” during practice today and will need an MRI. On Bitonio, “he's progressing. We'll find out where he is.”

With Bitonio's experience, he could play without practicing. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) September 19, 2025

Szmyt is a Syracuse product who spent time with the Chicago Bears' practice squad in 2023. He then went to the UFL and played for the St. Louis Battlehawks, and led the UFL in field goals made.

Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin, and DeAndre Carter are all questionable for this Sunday. Mike Hall has already been ruled out. The Browns will have a much better chance of competing in this game if they have their two starting linemen available.