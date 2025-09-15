The Cleveland Browns find themselves staring at an early-season identity crisis. After two straight losses to open the 2025 campaign, the team is searching for answers at quarterback. Joe Flacco, the veteran entrusted with leading the offense, has struggled mightily through the first two weeks. His Week 2 performance against the Baltimore Ravens not only magnified his limitations. It also raised a pressing question: is it time to hand the keys to rookie Dillon Gabriel? The Browns can’t afford to wait long to decide, not in a stacked AFC North where every week counts.

Breaking down the Week 2 loss to Baltimore

It may sound strange to say a defense looked good in a game where it surrendered 41 points. However, the Browns’ unit showed resilience for the second week in a row. In their 41-17 loss to the Ravens on Sunday, two pivotal moments tilted the score in ways that weren’t on the defense. A blocked punt in the first half gave Baltimore the ball deep in Cleveland territory. Later, Flacco’s fumble was returned for a touchdown. Beyond those breakdowns, Myles Garrett notched another sack and a half, while Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger delivered encouraging snaps that showed promise for the future.

The real problems came on offense. Flacco completed 25 of 45 passes for 199 yards. He threw one touchdown and one interception, while also losing a costly fumble. He took two sacks and never found a rhythm. This left the Browns struggling to sustain drives. Lamar Jackson, by contrast, was efficient and turnover-free. He kept the Ravens in control throughout. Flacco was pulled late in the game, and Dillon Gabriel stepped in to deliver a touchdown pass to Dylan Sampson on the final drive. That gave Cleveland at least a brief spark. Even so, head coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated that Flacco will remain the starter for Week 3 against the Packers. At 0-2, though, the frustration in Cleveland is beginning to boil.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss why it's not too early for the Cleveland Browns to bench Joe Flacco for Dillon Gabriel.

A promising alternative

Gabriel represents the future of the Browns’ quarterback room. His brief cameo in Week 2 hinted at a more dynamic alternative. Gabriel has the tools that modern offenses crave, which are arm strength, quick decision-making, and mobility. Unlike Flacco, Gabriel can extend plays with his legs and force defenses to account for his athleticism. That dual-threat capability alone can tilt the field. That's particularly true for a Browns team that has struggled to generate explosive plays.

Sure, Gabriel lacks Flacco’s experience. However, he brings a sense of urgency and upside that Cleveland desperately needs. With the offense sputtering, sticking with Flacco risks turning early-season struggles into a full-on spiral. Gabriel may be unproven, but his skill set is tailor-made to ignite the Browns’ stagnant attack.

Offensive struggles demand change

Objectively speaking, the Browns’ offense under Flacco has looked painfully predictable. Defenses have sat comfortably on short and intermediate routes, forcing Cleveland into unfavorable third-down situations. Red zone efficiency remains poor, and drives stall with alarming regularity. These inefficiencies are symptomatic of an offense that lacks rhythm and creativity.

Gabriel, if given meaningful snaps, could force the playbook open. His ability to throw on the move and push the ball downfield offers Cleveland a chance to be more aggressive. It’s not just about Gabriel’s arm talent. It's also about the ripple effect his presence could have. This means wideouts getting more separation, play-action gaining potency, and the running game benefiting from defensive hesitation. A shift in style could be exactly what the Browns need to change the momentum of their season.

Team dynamics and long-term vision

The Browns must also confront the bigger picture. Flacco is a short-term stopgap, but the franchise’s future will not be built on his shoulders. Gabriel, however, represents potential longevity. Giving him live reps now not only accelerates his development. It will also signal to the locker room and fan base that the team is serious about building for the future.

Trotting out the same formula week after week risks stagnation, while an infusion of youth and energy could galvanize the roster. Gabriel’s insertion into the starting lineup would declare that Cleveland is willing to adapt rather than cling to the past.

Risks of waiting too long

Every week the Browns wait to make a quarterback change increases the risk of wasted opportunity. Opponents are already adjusting to Flacco’s tendencies. Defenses know he’s unlikely to threaten them with his legs. If Cleveland falls into an early-season hole, the playoff race could be out of reach before Gabriel gets a fair shot. That would be a missed opportunity not just for the present season, but for building toward the future.

A timely transition allows Gabriel to develop chemistry with his skill players while the games still matter. It gives the coaching staff real data to evaluate and adjust around his strengths. Waiting until Week 8 or later to test him risks turning the season into little more than an extended preseason.

The bottom line

Loyalty to Flacco is understandable. He's a proven veteran who has seen it all. That said, NFL opportunities vanish quickly. Gabriel may not be a guaranteed solution, but he offers hope, unpredictability, and upside. Making the switch now could rescue Cleveland’s season before it slips away entirely.