There is much speculation about who the Cleveland Browns might draft, and what players they should take and avoid. After the Browns' offense was inept last season, there is more pressure to fix it, and the latest ESPN Mock Draft offers some suggestions. The latest mock has the Browns' draft picks going towards offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor and star wide receiver Makai Lemon.

“My top-ranked wide receiver in the class goes to the Browns, who are undergoing a youth movement at the skill positions. Lemon can create space for himself and knows how to vary his routes,” writes Matt Miller.

For clarification, the Browns have two first-round draft picks. Last season, the team ranked 31st in passing yards and 27th in rushing yards. With a potential quarterback controversy growing, there is going to be more pressure on the team to make headway on offense.

Much consensus around the league says the Browns will focus on offense. With Myles Garrett continuing to lead the defense, there is not much concern on that end. Miller believes the Browns can accomplish both goals in this NFL Draft.

“I'm dubious that Proctor will fall to this point in Round 1, and I wrote last week that he could sneak into the top 10 by April 23. But in this exercise, the Browns can fill their other top need with gigantic Proctor after taking Lemon at No. 6,” writes Miller.

The NFL Draft is just a few weeks away, with teams making selections on April 23. With the AFC North currently in flux, the Browns can make an impact by loading up on offense. If they can get their picks right, they can rebuild faster than most anticipate.