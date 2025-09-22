The Cleveland Browns shocked the NFL world in Week 3. Cleveland pulled off a gutsy fourth-quarter comeback to beat Green Bay 13-10. Unfortunately, that victory came at a heavy cost according to Kevin Stefanski's latest injury update.

Browns tackle Dawand Jones is out for the season with a knee injury that will require surgery, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jones suffered the injury on Sunday against the Packers.

Backup tackle Cornelius Lucas should fill in for Jones in Week 3. But Browns fans should also expect the team to add a free agent to replace Jones' spot on the roster.

This should be a huge development for Cleveland for a number of reasons.

The Browns have one of the least mobile quarterbacks in the NFL in Joe Flacco. Cleveland's passing game was already struggling, but Jones' injury could make matters even worse.

It could also make it more difficult to punch open holes for sensational rookie running back Quinshon Judkins.

Browns fans should closely track Cleveland's response to Jones' injury throughout the week.

Joe Flacco looks ahead after Browns steal win from Packers

It took a complete team effort for the Browns to defeat the Packers in Week 3.

Flacco explained that a huge win can change an NFL team for the better.

“Anytime you win games like that as a team, it does something for you,” Flacco said. “You have to remember how good this defense has been—they held the Lions to basically nothing. You do have to remember that side of it. So as frustrating as today was [early on], the embarrassment of it, we still held it together through the frustration and made it work.”

Flacco acknowledged that a few things went their way in order to get the win. But that doesn't take away from Cleveland's impressive comeback effort.

“Obviously, we had things go our way, too, but that’s how football works,” Flacco concluded. “We didn’t do anything to make it worse, no turnovers after the first half. They gave us something and we were able to capitalize on it.”

It will be fascinating to see how Cleveland looks next week after Sunday's statement win.

Next up for the Browns is a Week 4 matchup against the Lions.