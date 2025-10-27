The Cleveland Browns are a disaster in 2025 and have been for three decades. It does not matter which head coach they hire, quarterback they draft, or superstar they sign; the Browns can never seem to dig themselves out of annual dysfunction. One player on the receiving end of Cleveland's torturous trek is defensive end Myles Garrett.

Garrett is one of the league's elite pass rushers, and on Sunday against the New England Patriots, he put together a performance of a lifetime. Totaling seven pressures and a season-high five sacks, Garrett became the 10th player to record five or more sacks in a game since 2000. It was also Garrett's career-high for sacks in a game, setting a new Browns franchise single-game record.

Unfortunately, the Browns wasted Garrett's outing, falling to New England 32-13 and dropping to 2-6 on the season. Garrett notably expressed his frustration on the sideline and during his postgame press conference. However, NFL Hall of Fame edge rusher Jared Allen has a stark reminder for the Browns' superstar.

“I'm going to preface this by saying I'm a massive Myles Garrett fan, but dude, you had your chance and you chose the money,” Allen said on Up and Adams with Kay Adams. “You knew what you were getting into when they paid you $120 million to stay in Cleveland. You knew this was what you were getting. And I love [head coach Kevin Stefanski], but Cleveland is Cleveland because they got to fix it up front. They've got to figure out what they are going to do at the quarterback position.”

Since 2017, Garrett's rookie season, the Browns have had just two winning seasons and one playoff victory. Yet that did not deter the former Defensive Player of the Year from signing a four-year, $160 million extension with the club during the offseason. Whether Garrett thought the Browns were heading in the right direction or not, history stated otherwise.

Allen continued by stating the Browns should trade Garrett, get out of his contract, and recoup whatever draft picks they can to rebuild their organization. However, doing so would result in $89 million of dead money hitting the Browns' salary cap and removing any possibility of a move happening this season.

Garrett is stuck in Cleveland, but according to Allen, this is exactly what he signed up for.