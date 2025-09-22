Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns upset the Green Bay Packers 13-10 on Sunday. The Packers were considered one of the NFL's hottest teams heading into Week 3. Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins got the start and led rushing for 94 yards on 18 carries, including one touchdown. Cleveland's kicker, Andre Szmyt's 55-yard field goal sealed a three-point victory, handing Green Bay its first loss of the 2025 NFL season.

After the win, Flacco explained what a win like this can do to a team like the Browns this early in the season, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

“Anytime you win games like that as a team, it does something for you,” Flacco said. “You have to remember how good this defense has been—they held the Lions to basically nothing. You do have to remember that side of it. So as frustrating as today was [early on], the embarrassment of it, we still held it together through the frustration and made it work. Obviously, we had things go our way, too, but that’s how football works. We didn’t do anything to make it worse, no turnovers after the first half.

“They gave us something and we were able to capitalize on it.”

The Browns, who entered Sunday's game 0-2, remained scorless heading into the final frame on the wrong side of an 10-0 deficit. With 9:26 left, Cleveland had the ball at its 20 yard line. The Browns tacked on a field goal as their first points before Flacco got them down the field for their first touchdown, tying the game, 10-10, with 3:01 left to play.

“It’s hard. We had to stick through it,” Flacco said after the win. “It’s one of those where your coaches are saying, Stick to it. It’s not like you have a ton of confidence. But in that moment, you have to be able to withstand some of that stuff and continue to play the full 60 minutes. Sometimes the ball just bounces your way. And because you didn’t bury your head in the sand, you’re able to take advantage of it.”

Joe Flacco went 21 of 36 attempts for 142 yards and one interception for the Browns in Sunday's 13-10 victory.

Andre Szmyt's kick seals Week 3 victory for Browns

After suffering a calf injury before Week 3, Browns kicker Andre Szmyt was cleared to play against the Packers on Sunday. Szmyt played a significant role in the Browns picking up their first win of the regualr season. He put his team on the board amid a 10-0 deficit in the fourth quarter.

Then, his game-winning kick handed the Packers their first loss of the season, while securing a win in a Week 3 upset that the Browns couldn't have achieved without Szmyt.