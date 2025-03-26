The Cleveland Browns desperately need to add a quarterback this offseason. Cleveland has a lot of money wrapped up in Deshaun Watson, but his availability for 2025 is up in the air after an injury recovery setback. It appears that Cleveland is covering all of their bases in the hopes of finding their next franchise QB in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns hold the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cleveland was curiously absent from Miami QB Cam Ward's pro day on Monday. This was a surprise because Ward is the top QB prospect in the draft, and the Browns are in the range where they could select him.

Thankfully, the Brown did take a close look at Ward. However, they did so in a private workout.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com explained that Ward participated in a private workout held by the Browns. Cleveland's top brass were in attendance for that workout. Team owner Jimmy Haslam, GM Andrew Berry, and head coach Kevin Stefanski were all gathered to watch Ward at this private workout.

The Browns have brought in both Ward and Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders for top 30 visits.

The Titans may select Cam Ward with the first pick in the draft. If Tennessee happens to pass on Ward, the Browns could be there to swipe him up at the second overall pick.

Cam Ward on what separates him from other quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft

Cam Ward is confident that he is the best quarterback in the 2025 draft class.

Ward explained on NFL Network why he believes he deserves to be the first overall pick in the draft.

“I just think my mindset is what separates me,” Ward said. “Physical ability, God blessed me with a lot. I think no quarterback in the class can do what I do on the field. But I just think what I can bring to a team, to a locker room, to a coaching staff, it’s something that no other quarterback can bring because they didn’t have to come up the way I had to come up journey-wise.”

Ward believes the adversity he faced during his collegiate career has prepared him well for the NFL.

“A lot of these quarterbacks in this class were all high-level recruits at some point in their career, but I think none of them really had to start at the bottom like I did,” Ward concluded. “I think that’s what separates me.”

It will be interesting to see where Cam Ward eventually lands during the 2025 NFL Draft in April.