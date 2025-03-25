The Tennessee Titans hold all of the cards heading into the 2025 NFL Draft as the team holding the No. 1 overall pick. Plenty of options are on the table for Tennessee, including drafting a quarterback, picking the best overall prospect available or trading the pick.

During the draft process, Miami quarterback Cam Ward has emerged as the top signal caller in this class and the likely choice in the top spot by whoever is making the pick. The Titans still need a quarterback after missing out on the veteran stopgap options in free agency, but they could opt for a big haul in a possible trade instead.

After Ward's impressive Pro Day on Monday, the possibility of that trade got much more difficult, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport.

“The cost of trading up to the first pick in next month's draft to select Cam Ward has increased after the Tennessee Titans saw the former Miami quarterback work out at his pro day Monday,” Davenport wrote.

“The Titans plan to hold an additional private workout and throwing session with Ward, whom the team has become increasingly impressed with, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday. Tennessee is still willing to listen to offers for the first pick, but it will now take an even stronger package for the Titans to move down, the sources told Schefter.”

Ward is very confident that he will be the No. 1 pick and will be going to Tennessee to be the new franchise quarterback for the Titans. He has consistently stuck out in interviews and his excellent Pro Day makes that scenario even more likely.

Why Cam Ward is the right pick at No. 1 for the Titans

The Titans desperately need a quarterback and it has become very apparent that they are not interested in running back the Will Levis experiment. While this isn't a quarterback class that has the same level of talent as the 2024, class, Ward has emerged as the favorite to be picked at the top.

When you turn on the tape of Ward at Miami last season, the talent pops off the screen and it becomes easy to see why Tennessee would be enamored with him. Ward's ability to create plays out of structure is a great quality, and he gives an offense explosive potential as a result.

Ward's arm talent also sticks out. While he doesn't have a top-tier arm in terms of arm strength, he is extremely accurate and can deliver the ball from a variety of arm angles.

The former Washington State star needs to clean up the turnovers and the sloppy, casual play overall in order to reach his ceiling. However, if he can tone that down, the Titans could have their franchise guy at No. 1 in the upcoming draft.