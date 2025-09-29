Deshaun Watson is still not ready to return to practice after tearing his Achilles twice last year.

The veteran quarterback is eligible to have his practice window open up after spending four weeks on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start the season. However, he is not ready to go just yet, per Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot.

Watson first tore his Achilles in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last October. He then suffered a setback and ruptured the same Achilles again in January, putting his status for the 2025 in jeopardy with another lengthy recovery looming.

The 30-year-old signal's tenure in Cleveland has been rocky ever since the start of it.

He made his arrival to the Browns after a one-year absence from the NFL while dealing with a sexual assault controversy involving dozens of massage therapists. The Browns traded for him in the 2022 offseason and gave him the largest fully-guaranteed deal in NFL history.

The five-year, $230 million deal he signed with Cleveland back in March 2022 has not aged well in the slightest.

Watson, after serving a suspension for the first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season, returned and put up a dud. In six games, he threw for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions on a 58.2 completion percentage. He went 3-3 in his six starts.

In 2023, Watson only started in six games and went 5-1 with 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions on a 61.4 percent completion percentage. He missed the majority of the season with injuries. Joe Flacco took over for him and led the Browns to the playoffs in his absence, the only time they made the postseason in the Watson era.

He followed that up with arguably the worst showing of his career before sustaining the torn Achilles. Watson went 1-5 with 1,148 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions with a 63.4 completion percentage before his season ended with the injury sustained against the Bengals.