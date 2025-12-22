As the Cleveland Browns continue to build out their offense, it's clear running back Quinshon Judkins will have a formidable role for the foreseeable future. However, his rookie season has come to a sudden end after a devastating injury.

Judkins was carted off the field after breaking his leg, dislocated ankle and potential knee injury. The Browns will be monitoring the rookie before determining their next steps. Browns star Myles Garrett has seen Judkins blossom during his rookie career and was crushed to see him go down, via Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram.

“That guy is tough. You could tell that he loves it, you could tell her wants to be great,” Garrett said. “He's always coming up to me or some of the older guys, trying to get a little bit of knowledge here and there. He has that kind of passion for the game and dog in him. He attacks every single day. Can't be more excited to play with someone like that. Praying for a return as quick as possible, takes the necessary steps to be back on the field as soon as possible, and as healthy as possible.”

Browns Myles Garrett on losing Quinshon Judkins to injuries pic.twitter.com/J3lFqrvvYg — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 21, 2025

Article Continues Below

Judkins got just eight carries before suffering his injury against the Buffalo Bills, running for 22 yards. While he struggled on the ground, he led the team with five receptions, gaining 29 yards. No matter who has played quarterback for the Browns, Judkins has been one the key sources of offensive spark.

In the 14 games Judkins has started this season, the running back has turned 230 carries into 827 yards and seven touchdowns. He has added 26 receptions for 178 yards.

Judkins' impressive rookie season has come to an unfortunate end. However, it's clear to see why the Browns used a second-round pick on him. Garrett is at least excited to play with the running back again once fully healthy.