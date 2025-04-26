At one point in time, it looked like Shedeur Sanders was going to be the Cleveland Browns' pick at No. 2 overall to fill their massive need at quarterback.

On paper, it made sense; while the Browns already have one of the most expensive quarterbacks in the NFL in Deshaun Watson, it's worth wondering if he will ever play football again, which, considering his fully guaranteed contract, puts the franchise in a brutal position. Even if Sanders isn't a guaranteed lock to become a Pro Bowler, an All-Pro, or a future Hall of Famer like his father, even becoming an average starting quarterback would help to offset Watson's massive contract.

And yet, after trading down from two to five, and selecting Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins, and Harold Fannin Jr. at five, 33, 36, and 67 respectively, the Browns went on the clock one final time on Day 2 and decided to select a quarterback, only, in this case, it wasn't Sanders but instead Dillion Gabriel, the most experienced quarterback in NCAA history who finished out his career at Oregon after stops at UCF and Oklahoma.

Shocking? Oh yeah, in a major way, as Gabriel wasn't even considered a consensus Day 2 pick, and instead, he was drafted over a player who topped out at two or even higher on some boards over the past few months. Fans took to social media to question the call, and Media personalities began to wonder why Sanders was in a freefall. And even Sanders broke his silence on his fall down the board, to the point where some started feeling bad for the Colorado signal caller.

Will Sanders hear his name called at some point? Or is something going on behind the scenes that folks aren't privy to, with Deion Sanders potentially working the phones while trying to find the right landing spot for his son? While only time will tell, at best, Sanders will be QB6, which almost no one saw coming before the start of Day 1.