The Cleveland Browns are coming off a tough loss, and the defense didn’t do the team any favors. However, rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s “super power” left Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin impressed, according to a post on X by Mike DeFabo.

“Mike Tomlin said Dillon Gabriel's “timely processing is a super power.” Said he's a “unique” rookie because of his age and experience.”

Of course, the smoke that might be making you cough may be coming from Tomlin. Of course, he’s going to say nice things about an opposing rookie before his team tears into things on Sunday.

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel showing good signs

Despite Tomlin’s likely ploy, Gabriel did show poise against the Vikings, according to ESPN.

“[Gabriel] looked like he usually does. Composed, making the plays that we know he can make,” defensive end Myles Garrett said. “He put us in position to win. We've got to help ourselves out.”

Article Continues Below

Keep in mind, Gabriel didn’t exactly come up roses in the late stages of the game. The Browns managed only one first down in the final quarter until their last possession. For the game, the Browns converted only 3 of 15 third-down situations.

“We just got to convert,” Gabriel said. “You look back, there's obvious times you've got to go make it happen. It starts with me, but us coming together collectively to go make that happen. But you look at a lot of the third downs to extend drives, that's where we can continue to help ourselves.”

Another thing to consider is that the Browns ran the ball for a season-high 140 yards. Quarterbacks, rookie or not, tend to do very well when the ground game is rocking yardage like that.

Still, some praise was appropriate as Gabriel went 19 of 33 for 190 yards and two scores with no turnovers. Head coach Kevin Stefanski gave Gabriel that kind of praise, according to a post on X by Andrew Siciliano.

“Kevin Stefanski, back in Cleveland, on Dillon Gabriel's first start:

“A lot of positives.”

He says they obviously have to score more points, but…

“For a young player, in that environment, against that defense” to play well and not turn the ball over was a positive.”