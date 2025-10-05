The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation continues to evolve as the team carefully plans its next move under center.

After veteran Joe Flacco was benched in favor of rookie Dillon Gabriel, the Browns entered Sunday’s London matchup against the Minnesota Vikings hoping to find a spark. They came close, but not close enough.

Gabriel’s first NFL start showed flashes of promise and plenty of frustration. The rookie completed 19 of 33 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions in the 21-17 loss.

His 57.6% completion rate and 94.3 passer rating reflected an efficient but inconsistent afternoon. The Browns’ offense started slow and sputtered late, unable to protect a fourth-quarter lead.

Following the defeat, All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett didn’t mince words about Cleveland’s inability to finish. “Just gotta close it out. Frustration doesn’t matter. Result does,” Garrett told, as posted by Zac Jackson of The Athletic after the game.

His short, pointed statement summed up the mood inside the locker room: accountability and disappointment.

The Browns’ defense had contained Carson Wentz and the Vikings for much of the afternoon, but two late touchdown drives, including one sparked by a 22-yard completion, flipped the script.

Cleveland entered the final five minutes with a 17-14 advantage before surrendering the decisive score.

Despite Gabriel’s steady command, Cleveland’s offense struggled to sustain drives when it mattered. The running game was bottled up for most of the day, forcing the rookie to carry the load against a Vikings front that brought relentless pressure.

The absence of key offensive linemen only compounded the issue.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski, who had defended the decision to start Gabriel before the trip, reiterated postgame that the result doesn’t change the team’s long-term approach. “He operated well,” Stefanski said. “There are things we’ll clean up, but I liked how he battled.”

Still, the Browns’ margin for error has vanished. Now 1-4, Cleveland must regroup quickly before facing the Jaguars next week.

Whether or not Shedeur Sanders, who continues to develop behind the scenes, enters the picture soon, this remains a team searching for both identity and consistency.