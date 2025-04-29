The Cleveland Browns have their hands full at the quarterback position. After signing both Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, the Browns drafted Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

The room will be as crowded as it has ever been. As a result, there might be some confusion about how the depth chart will look. However, NFL insider James Palmer explained what could go down with the roster.

“The essence I get right now is this, Joe Flacco’s there as the number two, and if nobody wins the job, he’s their number one,” Palmer said. “Kenny Pickett is going to have to beat out the other two, clearly beat them out to stay on the roster, most likely.

“Shedeur Sanders starts this journey in the NFL in a position he’s never been in before, and that’s not a slight to him; he’s just never really experienced it.”

Sanders and Gabriel are both in a unique spot, considering that they haven't played a single snap of NFL football. However, Flacco is as seasoned as it gets, as well as Pickett.

For the former Colorado football quarterback, he'll have some ground to make up to be the starter. The same goes for Gabriel.

The Browns have an interesting QB room with Shedeur Sanders

For Cleveland to land Sanders in the fifth round was beyond impressive. Still, for the latter to be a starter, he'll need to put in some serious work.

After being a starter at Jackson State and then Colorado, this could be a true test. It's one that Palmer explained simplistically.

“He’s always been the guy; he hasn’t had to earn the starting position,” Palmer said. “Not to say he wasn’t worthy of starting in any of the spots he’s started, but he hasn’t had to earn it.

“He was given the job in high school, he was given the job at Jackson State, he was named the starter at CU when Deion got the job. All of those things. Now he has to start really at the bottom and fight for A, roster spot, B, beating out Dillon Gabriel, then beating out Kenny Pickett, then trying to beat out Joe Flacco.”

The challenge is there for Sanders. After some believed he would be a first-round pick, he fell to the fifth in a shocking move. However, this could be a pivotal moment for the former Colorado football star.

Furthermore, Sanders can prove that he deserves to be the Browns' starter, even if he'll have to work extra hard for it.