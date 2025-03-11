As the Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it leaves wide receiver Jerry Jeudy thinking. There are plenty of options to choose from.

Funny enough, there's not even a bonafide No. 1 pick in this class. It has been a toss-up between Shedeur Sanders from Colorado and Cam Ward from Miami.

However, Jeudy has had 6 different quarterbacks while with the Denver Broncos. He played with Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater, Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien, Jeff Driskel, and Jarrett Stidham.

For the Browns, he's played with Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Due to the carousel of quarterbacks throughout his career, Jeudy made it clear who he hopes the Browns draft.

“You got to get a QB man, you got to get a quarterback,” Jeudy said on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams. “You got to get a guy that can swing that thing.

“That’s the piece that we’re missing. We need a quarterback that can give us the ball, that can win games for us, that’s what we need right now.

Who does Jerry Jeudy want the Browns to draft?

While he's made it clear about drafting a quarterback, it's a matter of who Jeudy wants. After all, he's played with nine different quarterbacks in his career.

However, Ward has caught his attention. Jeudy watched some of his games during his final season. As a result, that's who his eye is on.

“Cam’s a great player, I’ve been watching his college career,” Jeudy said. “He did a tremendous job over there at University of Miami and I’m excited to see where he ends up at.

“To be honest at this point in my career, it doesn’t matter as long as it’s somebody that’s a great quarterback. Rookie, not a rookie, just a quarterback that knows how to go out there and make plays and give the play makers the ball consistently to win games, that’s all that matters.”

Originally, Watson was going to be that guy. Unfortunately though, Watson suffered another Achilles injury setback. Furthermore, the Browns extended Myles Garrett to a lucrative contract.

The defensive and even offensive pieces are there. They simply need a quarterback.

As Jeudy mentioned, he wants someone who can win games. Cleveland has the talent to do so, but having an elite quarterback is a must.

Either way, the Browns might want to listen to one of their rising players. To make some noise in the AFC, they will need a legitimate quarterback. For them, Ward just might be that guy.