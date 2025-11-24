While some may have been out on Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, one of his biggest supporters is President Donald Trump.

He posted about Sanders after his first NFL start against the Las Vegas Raiders on his Truth Social account. Suffice it to say, Trump is a believer in Sanders.

“Shedeur Sanders was GREAT,” Trump wrote. “Wins first game, career start, as a pro (for Cleveland). Great Genes. I TOLD YOU SO!”

This is not the first time Trump has voiced his support for Sanders. After Sanders slid to the fifth round of the NFL Draft, Trump criticized owners for letting him fall that far.

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID?” Trump asked. “Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He's also a very good coach, streetwise and smart!

“Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be “picked” IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father,” he continued.

Shedeur Sanders won his first NFL start for the Browns against the Raiders

In Week 12, Sanders got his first chance to start for the Browns. The Browns, who were 2-8 heading into the game, were facing the similarly 2-8 Raiders.

Sanders helped lead the Browns to their third win of the year. His stats weren't flashy, as he completed just over half of his passes for 209 yards and one touchdown. He also threw an interception and took a sack.

However, Quinshon Judkins, another rookie, helped propel the offense. He had 47 yards on 16 carries, and he scored twice on the ground.

Hopefully, Sanders can continue to build on this game. They will play the San Francisco 49ers in week 13, and then they will play the Tennessee Titans, who are also starting a rookie quarterback, Cam Ward.

In Week 11, Sanders was thrust into his first NFL action. The Browns lost to the Baltimore Ravens, and fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel was knocked out of the game. Sanders completed four of his 16 passes for 47 yards, and he threw an interception.