With the Cleveland Browns starting Shedeur Sanders against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12, all eyes are on Allegiant Stadium for the prodigy's first career start. The game's magnitude convinced Colorado head coach Deion Sanders to take the short flight to witness his son's first NFL opportunity.

The Browns invited Deion Sanders into the tunnel for the game, where he greeted his son pre-game while donning a white cowboy hat. The father and son briefly embraced before Shedeur Sanders led the team onto the field.

Deion Sanders made the trip one day after coaching Colorado to a 42-17 loss to Arizona State. The loss dropped the Buffaloes to 3-8 on the year and well out of bowl eligibility with one game remaining in the regular season.

Shedeur Sanders' start not only marks a personal career milestone, but also a massive step for Colorado. The 23-year-old becomes the first former Buffalo to start an NFL game since the Philadelphia Eagles' Koy Detmer started for an injured Donovan McNabb in 2004.

While Shedeur Sanders prepares for his first start, fans are aware of his father's wealth of NFL experience. ‘Prime Time' dominated the league for 14 seasons, earning eight All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowls, two Super Bowls and one Defensive Player of the Year award.

Sanders is receiving his first opportunity with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel out due to a concussion. Gabriel was knocked out of the Browns' Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, which allowed Sanders to get his first taste of NFL action.

The fifth-round rookie becomes the fifth rookie to start a game in the 2025 season. He joins Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough and Gabriel as the first-year signal-callers seeing the field this season.