Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is on pace for a historic season this year.

In Cleveland's Week 12 24-10 win against the Las Vegas Raiders, Garrett recorded three sacks, pushing his 2025 total to 18 and breaking his own franchise single-season sack record of 16, which he previously set in 2021 and 2022. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is now five sacks away from breaking the NFL single-season record of 22.5, shared by Michael Strahan (2001) and TJ Watt (2021).

Despite his individual achievements, Garrett has been clear about his priorities. When asked what 22.5 means to him, he stated, “I hope I can do it in a win,” (h/t Zac Jackson of The Athletic).

The Browns have won only three games this season, and Garrett’s focus remains on helping the team succeed rather than chasing personal milestones. His commitment has been evident as he vowed not to let the team quit after last week's 27-20 loss to the New York Jets.

Over the past four games, he has compiled 13 sacks, the most during that period since the stat became official in 1982, and has forced multiple fumbles along with quarterback hits and tackles for loss. His relentless play has not only terrorized opposing quarterbacks but also improved the performances of younger teammates.

Rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham and linebacker Carson Schwesinger, a frontrunner for Defensive Rookie of the Year, have thrived in Jim Schwartz’s system thanks to Garrett drawing constant attention from blockers.

The Browns’ defense was on full display in Sunday's road victory over Las Vegas. Garrett recorded three of Cleveland’s 10 sacks, including a strip-sack on Geno Smith late in the game, which set up a turnover that closed the game out.

The season is down to six games, and Garrett faces teams that have allowed significant sack totals this season: the San Francisco 49ers (19), Tennessee Titans (45), Chicago Bears (17), Buffalo Bills (28), Pittsburgh Steelers (21), and Cincinnati Bengals (24). If he continues his current pace, breaking the NFL record in 2025 is within reach, and he has made it clear that when history comes calling, he wants it accompanied by a win for the Browns.