Skip Bayless didn’t hold back for a second after Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders delivered a commendable Week 12 performance in a 24-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The outspoken analyst erupted on social media. He celebrated Sanders’ breakout showing while reviving his long-standing claim that Tom Brady influenced the Raiders' decision to pass on Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Bayless posted a clip on X, formerly Twitter with the caption, “DID SHEDEUR EVER STICK IT TO TWO-FACED TOM BRADY.”

In the clip, Bayless added that Sanders has “the it factor” and looked “Brady-esque today… made all the throws he had to make.” It was vintage Bayless as he was provocative, loud, and fully committed to the narrative.

DID SHEDEUR EVER STICK IT TO TWO-FACED TOM BRADY.

The excitement comes after a turbulent start to Sanders’ season. Drafted in the fifth round, he opened 2025 as Cleveland’s No. 3 quarterback but was forced into action in Week 11 when Dillon Gabriel suffered an injury.

Sanders’ first official NFL appearance was rough, though. He completed just 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards and threw an interception against the Baltimore Ravens. That prompted immediate concerns about his readiness. Skeptics questioned whether the Browns had taken an unnecessary gamble.

Week 12, though, brought a much-needed breakthrough. In his first career start, Sanders showed poise, efficiency, and some big-play potential. He completed 11-of-20 passes for 209 yards and tossing his first NFL touchdown.

Sanders also connected on a 52-yard strike to Isaiah Bond. That demonstrated the arm talent and instincts that made him a star at Colorado. Bayless seized the moment to double down on his belief in Sanders’ upside.

For the Browns, Sanders’ performance provides a glimmer of hope amid an uneven season. For Bayless, it was validation and fuel for yet another headline-grabbing victory lap.