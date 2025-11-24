The Cleveland Browns witnessed two major accolades in Sin City Sunday. One involved Shedeur Sanders throwing his first-ever NFL touchdown pass. The other watched Myles Garrett reach a new career benchmark against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cleveland relentlessly attacked Geno Smith inside Allegiant Stadium — snatching him for 10 sacks in the 24-10 romp. Garrett grabbed three of those — and immediately hit 18 for the season.

He has now shattered his own personal best mark for sacks. Garrett delivered 16 in consecutive seasons during 2021 and 2022.

And now, Garrett's astonishing 2025 sack totals has fans thinking something larger — the NFL record for single-season sacks.

What Myles Garrett needs to hit record for Browns

Cleveland has six games left and are one loss away from being considered mathematically out of the playoff picture.

But here's the important math for Garrett: He's five sacks away from the NFL record of 22.5 sacks. Browns rival T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers represents the last defender to hit that mark — coming in 2021. Michael Strahan previously shattered the record in 2001 during his illustrious career with the New York Giants.

Garrett will soon face some struggling pass protection units. Tennessee remains on the schedule, which leads the league in sacks allowed.

Buffalo is also left — as the Bills surrendered 28 sacks so far this season. Pittsburgh has allowed 21 sacks as well, who's still on deck for Garrett and the Browns.

Garrett already shattered one notable mark that prompted a congrats from NFL legend Lawrence Taylor: Six straight seasons of hitting 12 or more sacks. Taylor held the previous best of five consecutive. Now Garrett looks ready to chase an even more prestigious mark.