The Cleveland Browns came out of Week 1 with a 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but things could have been different if they had made a few more of their kicks. That's where Andre Szmyt comes in, as the kicker missed an extra point and a field goal in the loss.

With that kind of loss, some teams look to make changes at the position, and after the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski said he wasn't there yet when it came to bringing in competition.

“I’m not there,” Stefanski said. “You know, like most type of things. You know, points are at premium obviously. So that’s frustrating. Andre’s had a really good camp. He’s done a nice job for us. So I’m not there.”

Well, Stefanski doubled down on that notion days later and confirmed that Szmyt will be the kicker for Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, according to The Athletic's Zac Jackson.

“Just like any young player, he'll continue to get better,” Stefanski said.

Szmyt has the opportunity to turn the narrative around in Week 2, and Stefanski seems to believe in him doing so. If Szmyt doesn't take advantage of his chance then, it would not be a surprise to see the team bring in some competition. Football is a game of inches, and a field goal can change a lot when it comes to a win or a loss.

One thing that seems positive about Szmyt is that he knows his mistakes, and he spoke about them after the loss.

“I got to do better and I expect better out of myself,” Szmyt said. “Just try and forget about it and move on to next week.”

What's even better is that his teammates had his back.

“[T]hese guys are here for me,” Szmyt said. “I know I have to do my job and I’m going to do it the next time.”

Now, Szmyt has to go out and put the work in.