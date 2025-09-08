Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns suffered a close 17-16 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals on opening weekend.

Flacco started in his first Browns game since he helped lead the team to the playoffs in the 2023 campaign. He won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year for his remarkable efforts after signing as a free agent midseason.

In his first game back with Cleveland after spending 2024 with the Indianapolis Colts, he ended the day with 31 completions out of 45 attempts for 290 yards and a touchdown.

However, he threw two interceptions and saw some of his passes end in drops from his receivers. He reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter Zac Jackson. The veteran quarterback knew that his mistakes hurt the team's chances of winning but understood that comes with the game of football.

“That’s football. I’m wishing I threw it a little bit better…we’re all going home tonight and trying to sleep with that on our chest,” Flacco said.

How Joe Flacco, Browns played against Bengals

Joe Flacco made the effort to keep the Browns competitive against a tough Bengals squad, but they fell short in the end.

It didn't help matters that their kicker Andre Szmyt missed a crucial field goal that could have given Cleveland the lead in the final minutes. The win was within their grasp, something they will think about for the next few days.

Due to Flacco's active passing, the receiving corps benefitted from the quarterback's distribution. Four players obtained five or more catches for over 50 yards each. Jerry Jeudy led the way with five receptions for 66 yards, Dylan Sampson had eight catches for 64 yards, while Harold Fannin Jr. made seven receptions for 63 yards. Meanwhile, Cedric Tillman recorded five catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.

The Browns will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET.