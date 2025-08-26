The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most talked-about teams in the NFL since they drafted Shedeur Sanders in the 5th round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite the popularity, Sanders will not be seeing much action this season unless some unfortunate injuries occur to the quarterbacks ahead of him.

On Tuesday, ahead of the start of the regular season, the Browns have made their QB decisions. Joe Flacco will be the starting QB for Week 1 and potentially longer. Now, head coach Kevin Stefanski has said that Dillon Gabriel will be the backup to Flacco for the foreseeable future. That leaves Sanders as the third string and emergency QB, and it seems as if they will keep all three for this season.

The battle between Gabriel and Sanders has been one of the more talked-about battles this camp. Gabriel has been unbothered by his place in the depth chart all camp, and now being the backup shouldn't be a surprise to him.

Article Continues Below

This preseason, Gabriel has thrown for 272 yards and one touchdown. He has also thrown an interception. It was a small sample size, but his outing against the Los Angeles Rams proved that he is capable of playing in the NFL. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 129 yards and one touchdown with the Browns running basic play calls. When Gabriel came in for Flacco against the Rams, it was almost a given then that he would be named the backup.

Sanders has played well this preseason, also. However, he has not been given as many reps. Sanders threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns this preseason. Although against the Rams, he threw for just 14 yards and had a lot of trouble avoiding sacks. As of now, the Browns have made the right decision with their signal callers.

The battle between Gabriel and Sanders is far from over.

More Cleveland Browns News
Cleveland Browns place kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) adds an extra point against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium.
Browns cut 10-year veteran kickerJulian Ojeda ·
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Diontae Johnson (16) makes a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Browns release ex-Steelers Pro Bowler WREvan Dammarell ·
Joe Flacco, Jerome Ford, Jerry Jeudy, Myles Garrett all beside each other, Explosions in the background
3 Browns bold predictions for 2025 NFL seasonEnzo Flojo ·
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field.
Browns make trade for Rams OTDouglas Fritz ·
Tyreek Hill in middle - Four mystery Wide Receivers around him - NFL logo in the background
5 Fantasy Football Busts At Wide Receiver In 2025Enzo Flojo ·
Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Kenny Pickett trade grades for Raiders, BrownsMatty Breisch ·