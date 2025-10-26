Myles Garrett had one of the best games you can have a a pass rusher in the NFL. And still, his Cleveland Browns fell 32-13 to the New England Patriots in Week 8.

Garrett put up an unreal five sacks. However, he became the first player in NFL history to do so and still lose by more than three points, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. The fact Cleveland lost by 19 puts Garrett's performance into even more grim context.

Myles Garrett had 5 sacks today — but becomes the first player in NFL history to do that and lose by more than 3 points. Cleveland lost by 19.pic.twitter.com/HploFDzym7 https://t.co/RJopNdZ0ah — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 26, 2025

In the loss, Garrett broke Hall of Famer Reggie White's record for most sacks before turning 30. The Browns star is now up to 112.5 for his career.

Getting to the quarterback has never been a problem for Garrett. Outside of his rookie season, he has amassed double digit sacks in every season of his NFL career. His peak is 16, hit in both 2021 and 2022. Furthermore, Garrett hasn't had fewer than 12 dating back to 2020. His efforts have earned him Six Pro Bowl nominations, four All-Pro nods and the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year.

What Garrett hasn't gotten a lot of in Cleveland though is wins. The Browns have been to the playoffs twice during his tenure, but never advanced past the Divisional Round. Including their Week 8 loss, Cleveland has won just five games over their past two seasons.

No fault of Garrett though. There isn't much more he can do when he is recording five sacks. Now 2-6 on the season, the Browns are once again headed towards missing the playoffs. They'll need to make a quick turnaround or risk continuing to waste the prime of Garrett's career.