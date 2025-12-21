The Cleveland Browns' dismal 2025 campaign reached a new low in their Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills. While looking to climb out of a 20-10 hole, star running back Quinshon Judkins went down with what appeared to be a significant leg injury.

Judkins suffered the injury in the second quarter on an attempted screen pass. The rookie took a hard hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano and immediately writhed around in pain. The medical staff carted him off minutes later due to the “nasty injury” that forced the broadcast to refrain from showing the replay, ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi reported.

#Browns standout rookie RB Quinshon Judkins went down after this play and is being carted off. Looks like a serious injury: pic.twitter.com/ymsbvf7tDG — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Browns ruled Judkins out almost immediately after taking him into the locker room.

Judkins left the game with 22 rushing yards on eight carries, as well as a team-high five catches for 29 receiving yards. The Browns were already playing without their other rookie running back, Dylan Sampson, leaving their backfield extremely thin for the remainder of the game.

Veteran journeyman Trayveon Williams was listed as Judkins' backup on Cleveland's Week 16 depth chart, but Raheim Sanders was the only other running back to receive a carry before the injury.

With just two games remaining, Judkins' season is likely over. He ends Week 16 with 827 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, 26 catches and 171 receiving yards in his rookie season.

Judkins' devastating injury came shortly after quarterback Shedeur Sanders suffered a brief scare. Sanders left the game for a few plays after hurting his hand, forcing Kevin Stefanski to give Dillon Gabriel a few plays. Unlike Judkins, Sanders quickly returned to the game with a bandage.