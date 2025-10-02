Looking for a way to turn their season around, the Cleveland Browns announced that they will bench veteran Joe Flacco and tap rookie Dillon Gabriel as the starting quarterback for their game against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday.

The Browns fell to 1-3 after getting annihilated by the Detroit Lions, 34-10, in Week 4. Flacco threw two interceptions in the first half against the Lions, upping his total to six.

Gabriel subbed in for Flacco in the final series versus Detroit, similar to what happened in their loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. On Sunday, the 24-year-old Gabriel will take a crack at being the main signal-caller, with Flacco as the backup and rookie Shedeur Sanders as the third-stringer.

While talking to reporters, the 40-year-old Flacco, who has an NFL-high eight turnovers, expressed his support for Gabriel.

“You can tell he takes it seriously just by the way he studies and his intent in the meeting rooms and on the practice field,” said the former Super Bowl MVP in a video posted by Browns reporter Ashley Bastock.

#Browns Joe Flacco on Dillon Gabriel: “You can tell he takes it seriously.” pic.twitter.com/zz8vRmQuJR — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) October 1, 2025

Flacco's comment might trigger speculations that he was throwing shade at Sanders, who has yet to see action this season. It's no secret that the 23-year-old Sanders has been criticized for his supposed lack of work ethic and easygoing attitude.

What's clear, however, is that Flacco has Gabriel's back. The 94th overall pick has also earned the trust of coach Kevin Stefanski, who said picking Gabriel over Flacco—at least in Week 5—is “best for the football team.”

According to a report from ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi, Gabriel will become the 41st different quarterback the Browns have started since 1999, the most by any team in that span.

“You wait for the perfect time, you are going to wait a whole lifetime. So, for me, I've always been ready,” said Gabriel in the report.

In two appearances with the Browns, Gabriel has thrown for 19 yards and one touchdown.