The Cleveland Browns have a long way to go. In the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns will have two first-round picks after making a draft-day trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year.

David Njoku recently said that he wants out of Cleveland. The offense will look very different next season.

ESPN's Field Yates, who headlines fantasy football talk, also does a lot of draft prep. He was at the Senior Bowl with the crew, and he produces his own mock draft, separate from Mel Kiper Jr. and others. On Wednesday, Yates released his first mock draft since Week 14 of the regular season. Yates has the Browns taking two key offensive pieces.

Spencer Fano

“The Browns have major work to do along the offensive line this offseason, and Fano would provide them a tackle to build around. He is an extremely talented player who started the past two seasons at right tackle. Fano has light and nimble feet to match and mirror edge rushers, which contributed to him allowing zero sacks this past season and only one the year before. He will need to add more mass to his frame, but he's got the starter kit to be a standout right tackle in the NFL. The Browns gave up 51 sacks last season, seventh most in the NFL.”

Denzel Boston

“After addressing offensive tackle with their first pick, the Browns could stick to offense and take a wide receiver. Boston has excellent size (6-foot-4, 209 pounds) and is super fluid in his route running, allowing him the flexibility to operate out of the slot. He is a true red zone threat, with 20 receiving touchdowns over the past two seasons, tied for the third most in the FBS.”

“Good things happen when the ball is thrown Boston's way, as he posted 13 contested catches in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons. He has been credited with only four drops on 209 targets in four collegiate seasons.”