The Cleveland Browns are officially entering a new era at the tight end position. David Njoku, who has been a staple in the Cleveland offense for nearly a decade, took to social media to announce that his time with the team has come to an end. As he prepares to hit free agency, the veteran playmaker made it clear that while his jersey might change, his love for the city won't.

“Cleveland, first off I love you. These 9 years have been a beautiful journey,” David Njoku wrote in a heartfelt farewell. He expressed deep appreciation for the ownership and front office, adding, “Thank you to The Haslams, Andrew Berry and the whole browns organization for everything!! All my teammates I shared the battle with I’m so grateful for you guys.”

Selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Njoku blossomed into one of the most reliable targets for a variety of quarterbacks over the years. He ranks near the top of the franchise record books for tight ends, and his presence in the locker room was just as significant as his production on the field.

Even with a 2025 season that saw him deal with some injury setbacks, he still managed to snag 33 receptions for 293 yards and four touchdowns.

The decision to move on marks a turning point for both the player and the organization. David Njoku noted that while the transition is bittersweet, he is looking forward to what is next. “The time for me to find a new home has come, and all I can think of is just the gratefulness in my heart,” he shared before signing off with #ChiefOut. As the Browns look to rebuild their depth at the position, Njoku will head into the open market as one of the top available veterans at his position.