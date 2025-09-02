The Cleveland Browns made a surprise move just five days before their Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, waiving running back Pierre Strong Jr. from the injured reserve. The decision comes amid rising concerns over the Browns running back depth and growing speculation around unsigned rookie Quinshon Judkins.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to report the roster move. Her post immediately generated fan buzz and speculation across the league.

“#Browns announce they’ve waived RB Pierre Strong Jr. from IR.”

Strong was placed on injured reserve after suffering an injury during the Browns’ preseason finale against the Chicago Bears on August 24, the final week of the 2025 NFL preseason. The injury settlement allows him to sign with another team once healthy, while also clearing a roster spot just days before the regular season begins.

The move strips Cleveland of a key special teams contributor and backup rusher. The 26-year-old running back, who arrived via trade from the New England Patriots in 2023, averaged 5 yards per carry in his NFL career and added value to the return game. His release leaves Cleveland with just three healthy backs on the active roster.

That roster vacancy naturally raises questions about Cleveland’s next move at running back. The timing of Strong's release has led to speculation that the Browns could be preparing to finalize a deal with Judkins, who remains unsigned ahead of Week 1. While no transaction has been made official, the move creates roster flexibility just days before the season opener against Cincinnati.

The roster move by the Browns could have immediate AFC North implications. The Bengals allowed over 120 rushing yards per game last season, and Cleveland’s offensive success still hinges on establishing the run early. Without Judkins, Jerome Ford and a pair of untested backs will be tasked with carrying the load in a pivotal divisional opener.