The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation has been one of the main stories of the offseason. The Browns seemingly ended the saga when they named Joe Flacco as the starter behind center. However, that was the beginning of a slew of moves. With Shedeur Sanders sitting as the third stringer, Cleveland traded Kenny Pickett away. Then, the team brought in Bailey Zappe.

Zappe, who was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs, is coming back to the Browns for his second stint. The 26-year-old quarterback played one game for Cleveland last season in a year where the Browns struggled to find stability behind center. He could serve a similar role this season on a team steeped in controversy at the quarterback position.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero remarked at how many quarterbacks Cleveland is starting the season with.

“Another QB in Cleveland,” Pelissero said. “The Browns are signing Bailey Zappe to the practice squad, per source. So the QB room now includes Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders and Zappe, who previously spent part of last season in Cleveland.”

Zappe's role with Cleveland is up in the air. However, Kevin Stefanski was ready to make Pickett the backup before he got injured during minicamp. He never saw the field during the Browns' preseason and Cleveland traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week. Now, the team's depth chart features Flacco, Zappe, Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel.

Before acquiring Zappe, the Browns said that Gabriel is the No. 2 quarterback this season. While the addition of another QB might not change that for him, Sanders' spot is at risk. The former Colorado Buffalo stood out in his first preseason game, but it wasn't enough to change his coach's mind. Sanders' preseason finale all but sealed his fate on the roster.

Zappe comes in with some familiarity with Stefanski's offense. In a pinch, he is a competent replacement for Flacco should something happen. If nothing else, this addition adds a new wrinkle to an already fascinating quarterback situation.