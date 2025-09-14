Cleveland Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins will make his NFL debut in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, but his playing time will be closely monitored as he ramps up to full game shape, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 2025 second-round pick (36th overall) was officially activated on Saturday after signing a four-year, $11.4 million rookie contract on September 6.

Judkins missed the entirety of training camp and the preseason following an offseason arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 12 for domestic assault and battery. Prosecutors declined to pursue the case on August 14, allowing Judkins to sign with the Browns and resume football activities. He practiced for the first time since minicamp late last week but also met with NFL officials in New York on Wednesday as part of the league’s ongoing investigation into his conduct. While the NFL could still impose a suspension under its personal conduct policy, Judkins remains eligible to play.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that the team is taking Judkins’ debut day by day, noting that he has done everything the coaching staff has asked while ramping up in practice. Stefanski also praised Judkins’ football intelligence and readiness to handle the mental aspects of the game.

According to Rapoport, Judkins’ snaps in Week 2 will be limited to those of a backup running back as he continues to gain game shape. Cleveland hopes that, over time, Judkins will become the team’s feature back in a backfield currently anchored by Jerome Ford, rookie Dylan Sampson, and Raheim Sanders.

In Week 1, the Browns’ rushing attack couldn't get going, totaling just 49 yards on the ground with an average of 2.0 yards per carry in a 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Sampson led the backfield with 20 touches (12 carries, 8 receptions), while Ford recorded seven touches, and Sanders served as the goal-line back, scoring one touchdown on three carries for three yards. Judkins’ addition will provide a boost, even in limited snaps, to a backfield that has yet to find a consistent rhythm.

Judkins, born October 29, 2003, in Montgomery, Alabama, starred at Pike Road High School before playing collegiately at Ole Miss and Ohio State. He earned Freshman All-American honors in 2022, SEC Freshman of the Year, and won a national championship with Ohio State in 2024.

At Ole Miss, he set school freshman records with 1,567 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns and added 15 receptions for 132 yards. Judkins declared for the 2025 NFL draft on January 24 and was seen as a potential long-term answer at running back for the Browns.

Fans can expect to see Judkins in limited action against the Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.