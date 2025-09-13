The Cleveland Browns will have reinforcements heading into their Week 2 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens as 2025 second-round draft pick Quinshon Judkins is expected to make his NFL debut on Sunday.

“Browns RB Quinshon Judkins (questionable) is expected to make his NFL debut Sunday vs. Ravens, per sources,” ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler tweeted on Saturday morning.

A few hours later, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero confirmed that the Browns have announced Judkins will be active and play Sunday.

The former Ohio State star is a serious NFL prospect whom Cleveland expected to carry a heavy load after the departure of Nick Chubb this offseason. However, after going 36th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, he was arrested on a battery assault charge. Police eventually closed the investigation after prosecutors decided not to pursue the case.

Following the resolution of his charges, Judkins signed a four-year, $11.4 million deal with the Browns.

Judkins, who rushed for 3,785 yards in two seasons with Ole Miss and one with Ohio State, will be part of a crowded backfield in the Browns' Week 2 game against the Ravens. Last week, veteran Jerome Ford and rookies Dylan Sampson (fourth-round) and Raheim Sanders (undrafted) all got carries in Week 1.

Sampson got the most work in the Browns' 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. But with 12 carries for just 29 yards, neither he nor the other backs stood out or took firmer control of the featured role. Sampson did have eight catches for 64 yards, proving his value in the passing game.

Now, with Judkins finally ready to go, the Browns may have the backfield they envisioned when they stocked the room with youngsters this offseason. However, against one of the Super Bowl favorites this season, it may not matter who they having running the ball.