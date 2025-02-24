In the NFL, you really only know the long snapper’s name if they didn’t do their job (quick, name five long snappers… OK, obviously that’s impossible… Just name three… No?). Most NFL fans can name at least one long snapper. First of all because his name is Taybor Pepper, which is fun. And secondly because 49ers’ wideout Deebo Samuel slapped him around a little after kicker Jake Moody missed a third field goal attempt in Week 10. Hilariously, Samuel faced no disciplinary action for interaction, perfectly highlighting the long snapper’s place in NFL locker rooms.

Still, the long snapper is essential to a team’s success. The specialist is expected to come off the bench and flawlessly execute each and every long snap. Longtime Cleveland Browns’ long snapper Charley Hughlett had done just that for 152 games, maintaining the position’s ideal of anonymity.

Well, now we’re talking about Hughlett, which is the death knell for long snappers. But his name is not in the news because he botched a snap or got called for a costly penalty. We’re talking about the 13-year veteran because the Browns decided to release him, per NFL insider Adam Schefter on X. Hughlett joined Cleveland in 2014 and spent 11 perfectly uneventful seasons with the franchise.

The Browns are kicking out their longtime long snapper

Despite having two more years remaining on the four-year, $5.72 million contract he signed with the Browns, Hughlett is out in Cleveland. He reached the milestone of playing in 100 straight games In 2021 and he was a team captain in 2024, along with Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and Joel Bitonio.

The Browns are $24 million over the cap, second only to the New Orleans Saints in terms of financial woes. The team will need to make cuts just to get back in the black and the pairing down as already begun. In addition to Hughlett, the Browns released DB Juan Thornhill, who won two Super Bowl titles with the Kansas City Chiefs.

One player the Browns would like to retain is Myles Garrett. The former Defensive Player of the Year has requested a trade from Cleveland. The Browns are preparing a Hail Mary contract offer in a last ditch attempt to keep Garrett in town. But all indications point to the four-time All-Pro playing elsewhere in 2025 and beyond.