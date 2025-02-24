The Cleveland Cavaliers and defensive back Juan Thornhill are parting ways, with Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reporting the team's decision to move on from the veteran safety.

“The #Browns are releasing veteran S Juan Thornhill, sources say. The team and Thornhill’s camp spoke in recent days and the decision was made to part ways now, giving Thornhill a few weeks before free agency to find his next home,” Garafolo wrote in a post he shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning.

Garafolo also noted that at the time of Thornhill's release, the player still had $7 million remaining on his contract. Moreover, Thornhill'srelease from Cleveland is deemed a post-June 1 designation, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Thornhill appeared to have also shared his thoughts on his release via a simple post on Instagram.

Thornhill, who won two Super Bowl titles with the Kansas City Chiefs before inking a three-year deal worth $21 million with the Browns in 2023, has appeared in 22 games through two seasons with Cleveland.

During his time with the Browns, Thornhill, selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, recorded four passes defended, 103 combined tackles, a tackle for loss and three quarterback hits. Opponents also recorded a 63.6 percent success rate when tossing passes in his direction.

Injuries prevented Thornhill from making a bigger impact on the Browns' stop unit in 2024 when he was also given a 65.5 overall grade by Pro Football Focus. That season, Thornhill recorded nine combined tackles in the Browns' Week 1 home game against the Dallas Cowboys but missed the next five games after being put on the injured list due to a calf injury. He missed one more game, a Week 12 meeting with the Denver Broncos on the road, before appearing in all of the remaining five contests.

With this latest development in his pro career, the 29-year-old Thornhill, a product of the Virginia football program, can look elsewhere to continue his journey in the league. He can be expected to generate interest from teams looking to shore up their secondary and add a winning experience to the group.