The Cleveland Browns added several talented players during the 2025 NFL Draft. Cleveland used their final pick of the draft to snag QB Shedeur Sanders, a true bargain in the fifth round. The Browns passed on Sanders several times, even drafting QB Dillon Gabriel over him in the third round.

Many NFL fans are still scratching their heads, wondering how Sanders could have possibly slipped out of the first round.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg published an article on Tuesday which attempted to answer this question. ESPN spoke with several coaches and coordinators from Power 4 schools. One of the questions they asked these coaches was why did Sanders fall so far in the 2025 NFL Draft?

One SEC coach was skeptical of the theory that NFL teams had concerns about Sanders' demeanor.

“People have taken a lot worse,” the SEC defensive assistant said referring to other players with questions heading into the NFL.

This coach seems to be referring to players with significant character concerns or off-the-field legal troubles. The NFL certainly takes chances on these players, but they often do with the promise of an elite athlete.

The comparison does prove a point, but it does not reveal why NFL teams kept passing on Sanders.

Did NFL teams view Browns QB Shedeur Sanders as a distraction?

Meanwhile one Big 12 coach suggested that teams with a clear-cut starter may not have been interested in adding Sanders to their quarterback room. Especially because of the media firestorm adding Sanders would certainly create.

“[The NFL teams] probably figure, once it gets to this point, is it even worth dealing with anymore, but there's no way around that,” one Big 12 coach said. “… If you're not drafting the guy to be your starter, it really doesn't matter where you pick the guy.”

Another coach made a similar point, using Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield as an example.

“If you're Tampa and you've got Baker Mayfield, do you want the noise associated with [Sanders] being your backup quarterback? There's a lot of teams that don't need quarterbacks,” the coach concluded.

Sanders was one thought to be a guaranteed first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Now Sanders will have to win a training camp battle to guarantee a spot on Cleveland's final roster.

It will be interesting to watch Cleveland's QB battle during training camp this summer.