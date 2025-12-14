Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a day to remember on Sunday, as he helped the Jags take down the hapless New York Jets at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville for a 48-20 victory.

But it wasn't all that rosy for Lawrence, as he also seemingly hurt his hand during the contest. The good news for the Jaguars, aside from their crushing victory, is that it does not seem that the signal-caller is dealing with a serious finger issue.

“Jammed it into “someone's leg or cleat or something. … It'll be fine,” Lawrence said when asked about his index finger after the Jets game (h/t Michael DiRocco of ESPN).

The former Clemson Tigers football star quarterback was a nightmare to deal with all day long for the Jets' pathetic defense.

Article Continues Below

Lawrence had a historic performance, as he accounted for six Jaguars touchdowns in the contest. He passed for a total of 330 passing yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions and no sacks taken, while completing 20 of his 32 throws. Moreover, he also led the Jaguars on the ground with 51 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries.

Three of Lawrence's passing touchdowns were caught by running back Travis Etienne Jr. while the other was scored by wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Needless to say, Lawrence is a vital asset for the Jaguars, who remain on top of the AFC South division with a 10-4 record, so his health will always be important to Jacksonville.

On the season, Lawrence has 3,210 passing yards and 23 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 14 starts.