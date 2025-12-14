With the Eagles beating the Raiders in the presence of former President Joe Biden, one of many standouts in the 31-0 shutout was the performance of star quarterback Jalen Hurts. As the Eagles even sat Hurts towards the end with the tharashing and the Raiders having no chance to come back, head coach Nick Sirianni would speak on his outing on Sunday.

In the big win over the Raiders, Hurts threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns, completing 12 of 15 pass attempts, resulting in an impressive passer rating of 154.9. According to Zach Berman of The Athletic, Sirianni would say that Hurts is “resilient” and spoke about his command of the offense on Sunday.

“He’s resilient. Always has been resilient and thought he was really good running the offense, being in command out there, just making good decisions with the football, good runs. He had a good game,” Sirianni said.

It was a much-needed win for Philadelphia after losing the last three games, with many questions surrounding Hurts and his ability to be a competent quarterback. Not only did he excel, but it was a collective effort in dominating Las Vegas, with the main thing he told the team after was how good it was to get back in the win column.

“We will always keep those things in-house, but one thing was it was good to get a win,” Sirianni said.

The Eagles' social media account would post what Sirianni said to the team, expressing having “that joy and confidence.”

“We had that joy and confidence. What a great example of you control your joy. You control your confidence. What a great lesson for life? Nobody else,” Sirianni said.

Philadelphia looks to stack more wins with its next game against the Washington Commanders on Dec. 20.