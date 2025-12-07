The Cleveland Browns appear poised to keep Deshaun Watson on their 2026 roster. That's not because of on-field momentum. It's because the financial math leaves them with virtually no alternative.

According to league sources, despite Watson’s extended Achilles recovery and an underwhelming stint in Cleveland, cutting him next year would be catastrophic for the salary cap.

A pre–June 1 release would trigger a nearly unprecedented $135 million dead-cap hit. Evan a post–June 1 designation would saddle the Browns with $53 million. Keeping Watson is still the most manageable path. That's despite his league-high projected $80.7 million cap hit. This reality effectively locks Watson into the roster as the Browns reassess the position heading into a pivotal offseason.

Cleveland opened Watson’s 21-day PUP practice window this week not with 2025 activation in mind. It was simply to reacclimate him to football activity after more than a year away. In the meantime, the franchise remains committed to maximizing reps for its two rookie quarterbacks amid a lost season. Owner Jimmy Haslam has already admitted the Watson trade was a ‘big swing and miss.' That said, with two first-round picks in 2026, the team seems content to treat him as a bridge or veteran fallback rather than take on historic dead money.

Cleveland’s 2025 season has spiraled to a 3-9 mark entering Week 14. It has been underscored by scoring droughts, divisional blowouts, and a Week 13 loss to San Francisco displaying the team’s offensive stagnation. Yes, a 10-sack defensive eruption in Las Vegas briefly reignited hope. However, inconsistency has defined the year as Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel cycle through valuable developmental reps.

Watson, meanwhile, has not played since re-rupturing his Achilles in early 2025. To date, he has tallied just 19 starts, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in a Browns uniform.