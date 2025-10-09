Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders opened up about the possibility of becoming the team's backup QB following Joe Flacco's trade to Cincinnati. With Dillon Gabriel now the starter, Sanders addressed his potential promotion with remarkable honesty and maturity.

When asked about the QB2 decision, Sanders said he doesn't have clarity yet. “Well, I shouldn't have an answer. I don't have an answer,” he told reporters. This shows Sanders understands the decision ultimately rests with the coaching staff, not with him.

Sanders quickly shifted focus away from himself when discussing the backup role. “We're going to make sure we do everything we can to make sure Dillon is ready for the game, so whatever that means,” Sanders explained. This statement reveals his commitment to helping Gabriel succeed rather than focusing solely on his own playing time.

The fifth-round pick noted his consistent preparation regardless of depth chart position. “Each and every day, even when Joe is the starter, everything, to prepare the right way and be ready to know that you can get out there at any point in time,” Sanders said.

Sanders balanced self-belief with patience when discussing his readiness. “I'm overly confident within myself. I know when I first got here, I'm ready to play. But it's up to the coaches and whatever decision they make, then I'm fine with it,” he stated.

This whole conversation shows Sanders believes in his abilities but respects the coaching staff's thinking process. Coach Kevin Stefanski remains non-committal about whether Sanders or practice squad quarterback Bailey Zappe will back up Gabriel against Pittsburgh.