Oct 1, 2025 at 8:51 AM ET

The Cleveland Browns have not looked great to start the 2025 NFL season. Cleveland is just 1-3 through four games after a crushing loss in Detroit on Sunday. Now the Browns are ready to make a change at quarterback in the hopes of reviving their offense and rescuing the remainder of the 2025 season.

The Browns have officially benched Joe Flacco and will start rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the team announced on social media on Wednesday.

Cleveland made the decision to bench Flacco for Gabriel on Wednesday morning, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gabriel's first game as Cleveland's starter will come on Sunday against the Vikings in London.

