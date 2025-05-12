Shedeur Sanders is officially an NFL quarterback — and his first weekend with the Cleveland Browns is already making waves for all the right reasons. The former Colorado standout and son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders took the field for the Browns’ rookie minicamp, eager to begin proving himself after an unexpected slide to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. By Sunday, Sanders had already won over fans and teammates alike with his poise, leadership, and a viral message of gratitude.

“Thankful for every player apart of our Rookie minicamp,” Sanders wrote on X after the camp concluded. “Great relationships was made during our time together.”

It’s a short but heartfelt post that resonated beyond the locker room. Sanders isn’t just focused on competition — he’s building chemistry, buying into the team, and leading with humility.

Sanders split reps with fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel throughout the Browns' three-day camp. He showcased his arm in red-zone drills, delivering multiple touchdown passes while working through the early phases of NFL installation. Head coach Kevin Stefanski praised both quarterbacks for their approach and “coachability” as the Browns’ rookie class began to find its footing.

Shedeur Sanders' behavior turns heads at Browns rookie camp

“He’s here to work,” Stefanski said of Sanders. “That’s been clear since the moment he walked into the building.”

And Sanders has made his mindset clear too. In his first public comments since the draft, the 23-year-old quarterback emphasized that he’s not fueled by doubters, but by belief in himself.

“My job here isn’t to prove people wrong,” he told reporters. “It’s to prove myself right.”

After being one of the most polarizing figures during the 2025 draft process — largely due to the public nature of his father’s coaching role and media narratives — Sanders hasn’t shied away from the spotlight, but he also hasn’t let it define him.

“Things could have been a lot worse,” he said. “But I’m here, smiling in front of you all at this facility right now.”

Sanders even acknowledged former President Donald Trump’s public support following his draft-day slide, as well as the fans and strangers who’ve had his back.

“It’s the older generation that do it to me more than the younger people,” Sanders said with a smile. “But when I come in person, there’s no negativity I see. It’s all over online.”

With Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Gabriel also on the roster, Sanders has a tough path ahead to win snaps in Cleveland. But if his first weekend in the league is any indication, he’s ready to earn every opportunity.

As he put it best: “I’m just excited to be here and ready to work.”