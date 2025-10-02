Once again, Shedeur Sanders finds himself in the headlines. After the Cleveland Browns benched Joe Flacco for rookie Dillon Gabriel, Sanders was asked multiple questions by the media about his thoughts. Instead of responding, though, Sanders did his best mime impression, mouthing his answers to the press. It was a bizarre gesture from the quarterback, who's known to be an eccentric personality at times.

It was a weird move, which naturally led fans to wonder: what made the Browns quarterback do this? Apparently, Sanders was inspired to mime out his answer after Rex Ryan criticized him. The former Jets head coach made scathing comments against Sanders, which led the quarterback to mock the analyst by miming out his answers.

“Shedeur Sanders pantomiming today was in response to ESPN analyst Rex Ryan criticizing the rookie QB earlier this week,” Schefter wrote.

During an episode of Get Up, Ryan commented on Sanders saying, “If you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that.” Ryan admonished the Browns quarterback.

“Something’s missing with this kid. This kid talks and he runs his mouth. Like he said, ‘I can be a starting quarterback’ with his arms crossed like this,” Ryan said. “Get your ass in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way. You’ve got the talent to be the quarterback — you should be. You should be embarrassed that you’re not the quarterback now.”

While Flacco was benched in favor of Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders remains as the QB3 of the Browns. The two quarterbacks above him essentially traded places. Many feel that, at the very least, Sanders should be promoted to the QB 1 if Flacco was benched like he was this season. It's clear, though, that the Browns have a different vision on Sanders' development.

Gabriel will make his first start against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.