The Cleveland Browns finally decided to make a change at quarterback. Cleveland announced Dillon Gabriel as their new starter on Wednesday, benching veteran Joe Flacco in the process. Gabriel is now Cleveland's 41st starting quarterback since 1999, but will he finally be the one that works out?

Gabriel shared his interesting perspective on winning the starting job with reporters on Wednesday.

“I think it's funny because I got a text from a good buddy of mine. He sent me a picture of a fire station,” Gabriel said. “When he sends it, he listed the obvious like doors are open, garage doors are open. Things are ready to go and they're just waiting on that phone call. What a great representation of the job I have and being ready for that moment.”

Gabriel did admit that he was excited to get the starting job. Partly because he's always been ready for it.

“I smiled because it was a moment you prep for,” Gabriel continued. “You're extremely excited for it, but also gotta realize that it's extreme focus and that's what I continue to harp on.”

But he is going in eyes wide open. Gabriel understands that it is not the perfect situation, but he's ready for the challenge.

“If you wait for the perfect time, you're gonna wait a whole lifetime,” Gabriel concluded. “So for me, I've always been ready.”

Will Browns offense improve with Dillon Gabriel at quarterback?

Article Continues Below

The Browns decided to go with the unknown instead of settling for what 40-year-old Joe Flacco can provide.

But does that mean Gabriel will be an improvement over Flacco?

It may be difficult to make a judgment on that in Week 5. Cleveland heads to London to take on Minnesota in a huge international game.

The Vikings have a dangerous defense that should have a great performance against the Browns' banged up offensive line. That does not bode well for Gabriel in his first career start.

Gabriel will likely struggle in Week 5 against a superior unit and in a unique situation, playing his first start overseas.

Ultimately, Browns fans need to be patient with Gabriel and give him multiple opportunities to prove himself. Because Week 5 could get ugly.

Browns vs. Vikings kicks off at 9:30AM ET on Sunday.