The Cleveland Browns find themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place, thanks in large part to a move for quarterback Deshaun Watson that has blown up in their face in spectacular fashion. After sending a massive trade haul to the Houston Texans and promptly signing Watson to a long-term contract, he has not delivered the goods for his new team. On Monday, owner Jimmy Haslem admitted that he made a mistake trading for Watson.

Cleveland sent their first-round pick in 2022, 2023, and 2024, along with 2022 and 2024 fourth rounders and a 2023 third rounder to Houston for Watson. Immediately after that deal was finalized, Watson signed a five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns, securing him as their quarterback of the future. The only problem is that Watson has been horrible for them, with Haslem recently taking blame for the trade.

“We took a big swing and miss with Deshaun. We thought we had the quarterback, we didn't and we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him. So we've got to dig ourselves out of that hole. (It) was an entire organization decision and it ends with Dee and I, so hold us accountable,” Haslem said on Monday, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com

Jimmy Haslem, Browns seem set to move on from Deshaun Watson

Watson has played in just 19 of a possible 51 games for the Browns since getting acquired by them, and even when he's been on the field, he has not been the same player he was earlier in his career with the Texans. Cleveland is working on recouping the assets they gave up to get Watson, and they don't have an easy way to get out of his massive contract.

As a result, the Browns are stuck with him for the time being, and it doesn't seem like he will be playing at all in 2025 after he re-ruptured his Achilles and underwent surgery back in January. Based on Haslem's comments, it seems like Watson has played his final down for Cleveland, and they have no choice but to hit the drawing board and try to find a way to build themselves from the ground back up.