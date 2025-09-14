Shedeur Sanders' dramatic fall during the 2025 NFL Draft was one of the biggest stories of the event. Once projected to be a Day 2 pick at worst, the Colorado quarterback fell all the way to the fifth round to the Cleveland Browns. As it turns out, though, a different AFC team had interest in Sanders, but was rebuffed by the QB himself.

According to a bombshell report by Adam Schefter, the Baltimore Ravens had interest in drafting Sanders in the fifth round, three spots before the Browns eventually took him. However, Sanders reportedly told Baltimore not to take him, as they already had Lamar Jackson.

“Sanders knew that Jackson, a two-time MVP and one of the top players in the league, was not going to be losing his job as Baltimore's starting quarterback anytime soon,” Schefter reported. “So the message was conveyed to the Ravens that Sanders did not want to be drafted by Baltimore and preferred to end up in a place where he might have a better chance to play sooner. The Ravens instead drafted offensive lineman Carson Vinson with the 141st pick.”

While the Ravens already had Jackson, Baltimore has a great history of developing rookie quarterbacks. Jackson himself was drafted by this team when they still had Joe Flacco. The situation obviously is different: Flacco's game was tapering off at the time due to his age, while Jackson still has plenty left in the tank. That being said, the value of learning under Jackson could have benefited Sanders.

Instead, Sanders went to the Browns, where he has an early chance of starting meaningful games. The Browns didn't make it easy for him, though, as they already signed Flacco, traded for Kenny Pickett, and drafted Dillon Gabriel before taking Sanders. The Colorado QB is currently listed as the third-string quarterback for the Browns behind Flacco (the starter) and Gabriel.

The Browns and the Ravens face off in Week 2 of the NFL season. Baltimore is coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills, while Cleveland had a brutal loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.