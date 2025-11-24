The Shedeur Sanders era will continue in Week 13 of the 2025-26 campaign. Although fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel cleared concussion protocol, the Cleveland Browns (3-8) are going to stick with the former Colorado star for Sunday's home game versus the San Francisco 49ers (7-4), per The Athletic's Zac Jackson.

Sanders' QB1 debut packed plenty of turbulence, but a 24-10 road victory over the Las Vegas Raiders has bought him at least one more start under center. He completed 11-of-20 passes for 209 yards with one touchdown and one interception. There are obviously still issues to work through, which is always the case when it comes to Browns signal-callers, but Sanders is inspiring loads of enthusiasm following this triumph in Sin City.

Athletes, celebrities and even President Donald Trump voiced support for the fifth-round draft pick after Sunday's game. If he can help his team upset the 49ers, who will have a short week of rest after their upcoming showdown with the Carolina Panthers on “Monday Night Football,” then Cleveland will become a huge headline-maker moving forward.

History-making sack machine Myles Garrett is the face of the Browns, and running back Dylan Sampson deserves significant credit for scoring a 66-yard touchdown on a short pass, but Shedeur Sanders did a reasonable job of keeping Cleveland in position to win. The idea is to show improvement, and over the course of the game, the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year did indeed look sharper.

He will need to take another step forward if the Browns are going to stun the 49ers in Huntington Bank Field. Shedeur Sanders understands what is on the line. This next start, and those that potentially follow, will present the 23-year-old with the opportunity to earn a long-term role with the franchise. This squad is garnering much more positive attention than it has of late. The Dawg Pound desperately hopes the good vibes continue.