The Cleveland Browns have the most complicated quarterback situation in the NFL. Rookie Shedeur Sanders will start for the Browns in Week 14 ahead of Dillon Gabriel. But a surprising announcement suggests that QB Deshaun Watson could be back in the mix soon.

The Browns announced on social media on Wednesday that they have designated Watson for return to practice.

Cleveland now has 21 days to decide whether they will activate Watson or keep him on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Watson has been recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered during Week 7 of the 2024 season. He had multiple surgeries to repair the damage from his injury.

More on this story to come.