The Cleveland Browns are 3-11 as they enter their Week 16 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. It's been a struggling season for this franchise, and rumors surrounding Kevin Stefanski's job status continue to swirl. On Sunday, before the game kicked off, reports indicated that the organization is completely unsure about what to do with Stefanski.

During a segment on “The Insiders,” on the NFL Network, Tom Pelissero claimed that the Browns have not yet made a decision about what to do with the 43-year-old head coach. It's said that the final three weeks of the 2025-26 campaign will be an evaluation period for Stefanski.

“The Browns have not yet made a decision on two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski's future,” said Pelissero. “They know he can coach. His approach is not wavered amidst all of the adversity of a transition season. But the harsh reality is they're 6-25 over the past two years, and that is a hard sell.

“How Stefanski and his staff continue to bring along rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders over these final three games will be a part of the evaluation… Bottom line, Stefanski wants to be in Cleveland. He loves his staff; they got one of the NFL's best rookie classes. They got a ton of salary cap flexibility, as well as draft capital to continue the build in 2026. But if Jimmy Haslam decides to go another direction, Stefanski immediately becomes a top 10 candidate elsewhere.”

Article Continues Below

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay Morning with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: #Chiefs coach Andy Reid isn’t going anywhere; The #Falcons will evaluate their entire football operation after the season; No decision yet on the future of #Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. pic.twitter.com/8rlaVHaYzI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2025

The Browns' final three games of the regular season are against the Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cincinnati Bengals. Those three games could determine Kevin Stefanski's future with the club.

As Pelissero pointed out, there is a lot to like in Cleveland right now in terms of rebuilding the roster. The team has an exciting rookie class and will be going into the offseason with the possibility of creating a ton of cap space. Additionally, two first-round picks for the 2026 NFL Draft give the Browns what they need to find exciting talent to continue improving their roster.