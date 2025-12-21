The Cleveland Browns are facing off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. With the final three weeks being a sort of evaluation process for Shedeur Sanders, the rookie quarterback unfortunately suffered an injury in the second quarter of the game.

Sanders, who is 23 years old, was taken to the locker room after his pinky on his throwing hand appeared to be bloody. Fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel stepped in for Sanders while he was being looked at by trainers.

Shedeur Sanders is heading to the Browns locker room with a bloody pinky finger on his throwing hand. Dillon Gabriel replaces him at QB.

However, his trip to the locker room was short. Shedeur Sanders was spotted on the sideline shortly after he visited with the Browns' medical staff, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic. The former fifth-round pick was seen taking snaps and throwing the ball, preparing to re-enter the game.

“He's throwing and now taking some snaps from Wypler. Don't see any tape on either hand.”

Although the Browns are the underdog against the Bills, Cleveland is playing rather well against Buffalo in the first half. Shedeur Sanders has been decent so far, as his play is keeping the team in it.

With both teams going into halftime, Cleveland is only down 20-10, with Sanders recording 103 passing yards for a touchdown and an interception and completing 68.7% of his pass attempts. He also leads the Browns in rushing yards with 35.

While Cleveland evaluates Shedeur Sanders, the organization is also evaluating Kevin Stefanski. Rumors speculate the Browns are not sure what to do with Stefanski, but will make a decision based on how the final three weeks of the regular season go.