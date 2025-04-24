The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, as they are expected to select Colorado football's two-way superstar, Travis Hunter, even as they field trade offers for this selection. While they may not trade away this pick, they could trade a pair of key defenders as the draft unfolds.

The Browns are rebuilding on both sides of the ball, especially now that Deshaun Watson could miss the entire 2025 season after re-rupturing his Achilles. That train of thought from their front office could result in cornerback Greg Newsome and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo being traded during the draft, as both guys are believed to be available.

“Two Browns players believed to be available via trade entering the draft, per sources: CB Greg Newsome and DE Ogbo Okoronkwo,” Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reported. “Okoronkwo has recorded 7.5 sacks over the past two seasons, while Newsome — a former first-round pick — is entering the final year of his deal.”

Browns could unload Greg Newsome, Ogbo Okoronkwo during 2025 NFL draft

Both Newsome and Okoronkwo could have value across the league, especially as teams begin wheeling and dealing their draft picks. Newsome, a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, hasn't panned out for the Browns, and he struggled in 2024, allowing a 112.5 passer rating on balls thrown his way. Okoronkwo, meanwhile, is a situational pass rusher who can get to the quarterback, but his services appear to no longer be needed in Cleveland.

Whether or not the Browns actually deal one, or both, of these guys during the draft remains to be seen, but if they want to add some draft capital, they could opt to flip these guys in exchange for a pick. Cleveland has a lot of work to do during the draft, and they now have some additional trade drama swirling around them as they attempt to figure out how they want to move forward.